OLD Republic International Corp Has $49.53 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

OLD Republic International Corp lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 428,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $49,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Paychex by 0.9% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Paychex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Paychex by 1.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.13. 222,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,367. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $139.47.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.27.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.