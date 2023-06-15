OLD Republic International Corp Sells 28,506 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

OLD Republic International Corp reduced its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 544,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,506 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Evergy worth $34,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $29,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,021 shares of company stock worth $303,575. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Evergy Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research firms recently commented on EVRG. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.29. 284,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,842. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.97. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $71.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

