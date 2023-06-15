OLD Republic International Corp Trims Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

OLD Republic International Corp cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for about 1.7% of OLD Republic International Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. OLD Republic International Corp owned about 0.12% of Kimberly-Clark worth $55,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after acquiring an additional 489,598 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,311 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,152,000 after acquiring an additional 715,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,357,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,765,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,181,000 after acquiring an additional 613,295 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $135.17. 354,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,772. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMB. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

