Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) CEO Sells $2,367,750.00 in Stock

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OMC opened at $94.62 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $96.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.23 and a 200-day moving average of $88.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 453.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 80.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

