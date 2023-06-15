OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

OncoCyte Price Performance

NASDAQ OCX opened at $0.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13.

Insider Activity

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 787.97%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc bought 663,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,090,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,060.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 26,827,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $8,048,291.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,181,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,054,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc acquired 663,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,090,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,060.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OncoCyte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OncoCyte by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in OncoCyte by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

Featured Stories

