OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Down 4%

Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) dropped 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.39. Approximately 348,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 590,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneSpaWorld has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

OneSpaWorld Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 10,852,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $109,388,653.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,510,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,108,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other OneSpaWorld news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 15,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $191,739.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 570,016 shares in the company, valued at $6,976,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 10,852,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $109,388,653.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,510,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,108,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,217,714 shares of company stock worth $122,567,394. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 8,717.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 1,213.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Featured Articles

