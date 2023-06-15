Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.12-$1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.36 billion-$12.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.32 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.21.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $122.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.94. The firm has a market cap of $329.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

