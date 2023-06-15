Orbit Chain (ORC) Trading Down 11.4% This Week

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0647 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $41.24 million and approximately $800,905.20 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 950,648,487 tokens and its circulating supply is 637,742,493 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

