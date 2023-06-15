Orchid Market Cap Reaches $46.26 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $46.26 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00019745 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00018760 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00015523 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,555.60 or 1.00026209 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.04842441 USD and is down -5.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $983,352.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

