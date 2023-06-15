Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Stock Price Down 25%

Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 25% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 100,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 161,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Orex Minerals Trading Down 25.0 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$2.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.71.
Orex Minerals Company Profile
Orex Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project that covers an area of 16,346 hectares of mineral concessions located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; the Sandra Escobar silver-gold project situated to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and the Jumping Josephine gold project totalling 11,200 hectares located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern British Columbia.
Recommended Stories
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Orex Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orex Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.