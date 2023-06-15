Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Gap Down to $4.30

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.30, but opened at $4.12. Organogenesis shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 227,187 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised Organogenesis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Organogenesis Stock Down 4.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Insider Transactions at Organogenesis

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Organogenesis had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $107.64 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,223,027 shares in the company, valued at $122,591,665.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organogenesis

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 80.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 74,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 3.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 32.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Featured Stories

