Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Origin Enterprises Price Performance

LON:OGN remained flat at GBX 3.45 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,246. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.08. Origin Enterprises has a 52-week low of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 4.75 ($0.06). The firm has a market cap of £3.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.09.

Origin Enterprises Company Profile

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

