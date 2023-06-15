Orthocell Limited (ASX:OCC) Insider Paul Anderson Acquires 31,343 Shares

Orthocell Limited (ASX:OCC – Get Rating) insider Paul Anderson acquired 31,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$11,252.14 ($7,602.80).
Orthocell Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.07.
Orthocell Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Break-Out Watch: Can Lennar Raise The Roof In 2023?
- 3 Dividend Growers That May Be Undervalued Gems
- Navigating Risks in AI Small Cap Investments: Beyond the Hype
- Microsoft and Activision Merger: More Regulatory Roulette
- Is Meta Still a Buy After Apple’s Vision Pro Launch?
Receive News & Ratings for Orthocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.