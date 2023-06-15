Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Up 191.3% in May

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 191.3% from the May 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTSKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Otsuka from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Otsuka from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

OTSKY traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $20.28. The company had a trading volume of 16,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,741. Otsuka has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are in the pharmaceuticals business. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

