Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) COO Sells $20,919.36 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) COO Darien Spencer sold 3,696 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $20,919.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 266,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,939.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Darien Spencer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Darien Spencer sold 288 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $2,563.20.

Ouster Stock Performance

Shares of OUST stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Ouster, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $20.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 570.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.07%. The company had revenue of $17.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 111.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 68.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OUST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, May 15th. Chardan Capital cut shares of Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

