Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Director Sells $77,000.00 in Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) Director Gary Eugene Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,541 shares in the company, valued at $783,632.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Performance

Shares of OSG stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $3.87. 332,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $302.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.46. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.79 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 8.23%.

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,437,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,536,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,694,000 after buying an additional 501,667 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 378.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 451,318 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 76.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 795,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 344,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 331,990 shares during the period. 51.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag trade. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

