Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $4.38.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
