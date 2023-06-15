Oxen Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.0997 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $6.33 million and $250,275.13 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25,489.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00292364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013880 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.00521017 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00058917 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.79 or 0.00411192 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003922 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,499,431 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

