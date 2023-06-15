P2 Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 563,269 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,000. R1 RCM accounts for approximately 0.8% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,598,336 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $307,566,000 after acquiring an additional 607,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,989,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $259,229,000 after acquiring an additional 607,902 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 723.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,819,600 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $118,475,000 after buying an additional 9,505,900 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,203,602 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $189,073,000 after buying an additional 6,251,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other R1 RCM news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $200,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,406.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,406.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $327,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 243,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,009.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $813,760. 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RCM traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 716,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $27.07.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

