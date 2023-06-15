P2 Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

P2 Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,759,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 726,436 shares during the quarter. CBIZ comprises approximately 17.1% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. P2 Capital Partners LLC owned 5.43% of CBIZ worth $129,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in CBIZ by 113.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBZ traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.58. The stock had a trading volume of 28,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.27.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $454.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.66 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $261,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,547.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CBIZ news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $498,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $261,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,999 shares in the company, valued at $837,547.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,317,413. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

