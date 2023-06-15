Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,623,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201,342 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $83,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCOW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,441,000 after acquiring an additional 811,296 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,297,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,672,000 after acquiring an additional 677,730 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,527,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,495,000 after buying an additional 868,553 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 587.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,461,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,089,000 after buying an additional 1,248,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 350.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,089,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,137,000 after buying an additional 847,549 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GCOW traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.74. 448,976 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.18.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.