Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) Trading Up 0.4%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.78 and last traded at $21.78. Approximately 154 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (PSCJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a one-year period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

