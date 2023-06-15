Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Rating) traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.45. 20,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 931% from the average session volume of 1,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of -0.18.

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pacific Booker Minerals, Inc is a natural resource exploration company. It owns the Morrison Copper and Gold Project. The company was founded on February 18, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

