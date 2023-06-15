Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Trading 1.9% Higher

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 9,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 41,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust Stock Down 9.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

(Get Rating)

Pacific Coast Oil Trust is a statutory trust. The firm owns net profit interests in the underlying properties, which consist of producing and non-producing interests in oil units, wells and lands. Its properties include Santa Maria Basin, Orcutt Conventional, Orcutt Diatomite, Careaga formation, Los Angeles Basin, West Pico, Sawtelle and East Coyote.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.