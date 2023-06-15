Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW) Short Interest Update

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Pagaya Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 41,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,115. Pagaya Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 123,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in United the States, Israel, and the Cayman Islands. It offers AI-driven credit and analysis technology that assists partners to originate credit and other assets, enables real-time customer credit evaluation, and connects investors, partners, and their customers.

