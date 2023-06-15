Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Director Sells $127,002.24 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ PANW opened at $238.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.67, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $239.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.84 and a 200 day moving average of $185.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.85.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

