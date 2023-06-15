Palouse Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,760 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UEIC. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Universal Electronics by 23.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Universal Electronics by 32.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Universal Electronics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Universal Electronics by 59.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,999.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UEIC shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $29.28.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.33). Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $108.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post -5.75 EPS for the current year.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

