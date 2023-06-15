Palouse Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 863.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ultra Clean

In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $120,208.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,100.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ultra Clean news, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $354,082.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,547.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $120,208.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,100.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,661 shares of company stock valued at $480,645 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Trading Up 2.8 %

UCTT opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.89 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.13. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $39.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.64.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $433.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.04 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 0.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc engages in the development and supplying of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment is involved in the design and manufacture of production tools, components, parts, and modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industry.

