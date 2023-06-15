Palouse Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,229 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $11,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. Wedbush dropped their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

Best Buy Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,376,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,617 shares of company stock worth $6,189,818 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $76.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

