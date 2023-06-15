Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $9.83 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.74.

PYPL opened at $63.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average is $72.97. The stock has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

