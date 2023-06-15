Palouse Capital Management Inc. Makes New $5.63 Million Investment in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CATY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 29.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average of $37.86. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $47.30.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $299.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 37.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CATY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Sun acquired 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at $606,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.