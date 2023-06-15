Palouse Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $8,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,383,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 628.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,078,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,783,000 after acquiring an additional 930,506 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,359,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,004,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,098,000 after acquiring an additional 553,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.81.

NetApp Stock Performance

NetApp stock opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $145,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,202,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $747,585 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

