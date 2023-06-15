Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,157 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.7% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $24,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Loop Capital cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Melius began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $174.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.34 and a 200-day moving average of $180.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

