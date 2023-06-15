Palouse Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $4,154,000. Selway Asset Management grew its position in Fiserv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 39,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,883,625. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI stock opened at $120.00 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.96 and a 200 day moving average of $110.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.