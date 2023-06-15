Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,200 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the May 15th total of 160,700 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Paltalk Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PALT opened at $2.29 on Thursday. Paltalk has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24.
Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Paltalk had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter.
Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Paltalk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.
Paltalk Company Profile
Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or landline telephone number.
