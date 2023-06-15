Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,200 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the May 15th total of 160,700 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Paltalk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PALT opened at $2.29 on Thursday. Paltalk has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24.

Get Paltalk alerts:

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Paltalk had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paltalk by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 37,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paltalk by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paltalk by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 19,545 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paltalk in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paltalk in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Paltalk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Paltalk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or landline telephone number.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paltalk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paltalk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.