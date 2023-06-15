Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PH. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.46.

PH stock traded up $6.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $374.19. 1,015,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,340. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $331.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $374.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,817.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

