PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) & Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) Head to Head Review

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) and Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.2% of PDC Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of PDC Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PDC Energy and Triangle Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy 49.57% 35.66% 17.31% Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy $3.85 billion 1.63 $1.78 billion $23.47 3.05 Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares PDC Energy and Triangle Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PDC Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Triangle Petroleum.

Risk & Volatility

PDC Energy has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triangle Petroleum has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PDC Energy and Triangle Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy 0 5 3 0 2.38 Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

PDC Energy currently has a consensus price target of $84.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.95%. Given PDC Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PDC Energy is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Summary

PDC Energy beats Triangle Petroleum on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Triangle Petroleum

Triangle Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. As of January 31, 2016, the company had leasehold interests in approximately 103,540 net acres in the Bakken Shale and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. It also offers oilfield services, including hydraulic pressure pumping, wireline, perforating, pump rental, workover, and other complementary services, as well as midstream services. The company was formerly known as Peloton Resources Inc. and changed its name to Triangle Petroleum Corporation in May 2005. Triangle Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

