PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck Sells 30,445 Shares

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $810,445.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $25.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,137,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,642. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.85.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 5.92%. On average, analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Capital upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.65.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

