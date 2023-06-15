PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck Sells 30,445 Shares

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $810,445.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
PENN Entertainment Stock Performance
NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $25.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,137,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,642. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.85.
PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 5.92%. On average, analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Capital upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.65.
About PENN Entertainment
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.
Featured Articles
