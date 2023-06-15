PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,650,000 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the May 15th total of 12,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $183.17 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $155.11 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $308,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

