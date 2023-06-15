PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) COO R Zach Thomann Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) COO R Zach Thomann bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 193,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PFSweb Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFSW opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85. PFSweb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $12.59.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $69.26 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised PFSweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFSW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PFSweb during the first quarter worth about $149,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 19,760 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. The company was founded by Mark C. Layton in 1994 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

