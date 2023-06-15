Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pharma-Bio Serv had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.87%.

Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Performance

Shares of PBSV stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. Pharma-Bio Serv has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.34.

Pharma-Bio Serv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.75%.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in the United States and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

