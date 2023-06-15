PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 99,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 140,096 shares.The stock last traded at $50.50 and had previously closed at $50.29.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 748,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,182,000 after buying an additional 93,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 474.6% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000.

About PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

