PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the May 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of PGP opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
