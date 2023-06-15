PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the May 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PGP opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGP. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $661,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 7.2% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 383,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 25,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 17.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 25,423 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

