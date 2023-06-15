PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Shares Down 0.1%

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.60 and last traded at $51.63. 70,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 137,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.66.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

