Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter valued at about $118,000.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PHD stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.58. 58,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,929. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $9.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.80.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.59%.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

