Piper Sandler Lowers Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $12.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 173,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 94,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,458,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,039,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 134,681 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

