Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Up 88.5% in May

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 88.5% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Piraeus Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BPIRY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,161. Piraeus Financial has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11.

Get Piraeus Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BPIRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Piraeus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Piraeus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Piraeus Financial Company Profile

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.