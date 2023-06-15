Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Sells $184,600.00 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,634,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,312,124.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $9.05. 743,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,857. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.40 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

