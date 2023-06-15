Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Bought by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Up 0.2 %

PII opened at $120.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.60. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $123.87.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

Polaris Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.