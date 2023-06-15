Portman Square Capital LLP Takes Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Portman Square Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,100 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for about 0.0% of Portman Square Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,320,201 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $75,502,000 after buying an additional 537,980 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,567 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,008,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.31. The stock had a trading volume of 484,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,098. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $70.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

